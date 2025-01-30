Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Evaluates Zawiya’s Agricultural Sector

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Zawiya: Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity and Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Hussein Al-Qatrani, discussed the conditions of the agricultural sector in the municipality of Zawiya. He met with the Undersecretary of the Municipal Council, the sector coordinator, and officials in agricultural and animal affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on reviewing mechanisms for enhancing institutional performance and facilitating procedures related to citizen services. These efforts aim to improve work efficiency and enhance the services provided to the public.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to support and develop the agricultural sector. This initiative seeks to enhance food security, increase productivity levels, and promote sustainable development in the region.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.