Minister: Eight Egyptian universities rank among the global top 1000

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour announced the results of Egyptian universities in the prestigious international Shanghai World University Rankings for the year 2024.

Eight Egyptian universities were included in the list of the top 1000 universities in the world, he said, increasing by one compared to seven universities in 2023.

He praised the efforts made by Egyptian universities, which has been reflected in their continued rise in global rankings, thanks to the work done by the state to improve the higher education and scientific research system to reach international standards.

The results of the 2024 Shanghai World University Rankings showed that Cairo University maintained its top position amongst Egyptian universities, coming in at (301-400) globally, and among the list of the top 500 universities worldwide.

Ain Shams, Alexandria and Mansoura Universities also maintained their position at (601-700) globally, while Al-Azhar University ranked at (701-800), and Zagazig

University ranked at the same level (701-800), advancing 100 places from last year.

And the Suez Canal University and Tanta University ranked at (901-1000).

Source: State Information Service Egypt