Mavenir’s Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) Wins the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Award at the 2024 Glotels

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, has been recognised as a leader in AI, scooping the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Global Telecoms (Glotel) Award for its Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS). Applying state-of-art AI/ML to telco operations, Mavenir’s NIaaS elevates problem-solving and decision-making capabilities to improve the user experience.

Enhancing resource efficiency and reducing cost, NIaaS is an integral part of Mavenir’s market-leading portfolio of solutions enabling autonomous 5G networks. As network operations become increasingly complex, the capability of autonomous networks has become crucial. Until 4G, telco service provision primarily catered to services accessed by people, with operational processes built around human behaviour. For 5G and beyond, networks are required to deliver services to a fast-growing array of non-human devices with varying requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency, and usage patterns.

Telco operations to support such a heterogeneous set of services are set to grow progressively more complex, requiring autonomous networks. Mavenir’s solutions for autonomous network leverage leading open-source frameworks – spanning K8s/container cloud, GitOps-based cloud-native automation, and state-of-the-art AI/ML algorithms – and optimize them for the unique needs of communication service providers (CSPs). The result is the delivery of cutting-edge innovation at lightning speed and with unprecedented agility.

In commercial service, Mavenir’s NIaaS has elevated problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of operational personnel, enabling them to improve network operations productivity, enforce service level agreements, enhance end-user experience, and utilize network resources more efficiently. The NIaaS provides a visualization layer displaying the inferencing of output of the ML model in a user-friendly manner, enabling telco operations personnel who do not have a background in data science to easily understand the output of the ML models. NIaaS creates a digital twin of the operational network, using generative AI models, to derisk closed-loop operations. The digital twin serves as a live test tool to evaluate optimization actions suggested by NIaaS, before implementing them on the live network.

“Our commitment to building the best AI solutions for telco operations is second to none,” said Brandon Larson, SVP and GM of Mavenir’s Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy. “The future of the telecom industry lies with autonomous networks, and CSPs need to rapidly adopt AI in their operations to remain relevant. Mavenir’s NIaaS applies state-of-art AI in telecom operations to build the future of networks – today, enabling CSPs to offer advanced services and improved user experience to their consumers at a lower cost and realize enhanced operational efficiency.”

The 12th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Full list of winners can be viewed here: 2024 Winners | Global Telecoms Awards

