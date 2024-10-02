Mavenir’s Energy-Efficient 5G UPF Solution Wins Leading Lights Network Energy Efficiency Award

Collaboration with Intel and NVIDIA sets a new industry standard

Mavenir Wins Leading Lights Network Energy Efficiency Award RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, has won the Leading Lights Network Energy Efficiency Award for its Energy-Efficient 5G User Plane Function (UPF) solution.

Delivering substantial energy savings, operational efficiency, and enhanced performance for its mobile network operator customers, Mavenir has demonstrated remarkable success with its UPF solution. With a significant 40% power saving even under the most demanding conditions, such as a 100% traffic load, this impressive efficiency is due in part to Mavenir’s utilization of NVIDIA ASAP2 Accelerated Switching & Packet Processing technology, which allows Mavenir to accelerate the UPF- data plane on NVIDIA solutions and plays a pivotal role in conserving power. Leveraging Intel Infrastructure Power Manager functionality further enhances power savings, reaching up to 62% during 50% traffic load and idle load scenarios.

Substantial innovation and technological advancements can be realized when industry leaders and cutting-edge technologies come together. Mavenir’s cloud-native architecture seamlessly integrates with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx SmartNIC acceleration technology. This powerful combination allows customers to enjoy the dual benefits of enhanced power efficiency and high-performance packet processing.

“We have not only demonstrated significant energy savings and performance improvements for 5G core networks but have also set a new standard for energy-efficient network infrastructure,” said Ashok Khuntia, President, Core Networks, Mavenir. “This award underscores the value of strategic collaborations and the integration of our ‘green by design’ advanced technologies in driving industry-wide progress and sustainability.”

Mavenir’s solution also enables a small footprint UPF at the edge, reducing latency, improving local data processing, and minimizing operational costs. The innovative architecture, coupled with advanced technologies, ensures that Mavenir’s customers can achieve significant energy savings and operational efficiencies.

The Leading Light Network Energy Efficiency Award is given to the company that has helped a network operator best improve the energy efficiency of its networks by retiring or consolidating infrastructure, using modern software and equipment, adopting more data-driven operations and more. The Leading Lights Awards is Light Reading’s flagship awards program, now in its 20th year. It recognizes the top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in the global communications industry, presenting an exceptional snapshot of the technology, applications, services and innovation that help telecom, cable and cloud providers stand out.

