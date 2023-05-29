MAKARY: HOW CAN OPPOSITION FORCES AGREE OVER A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WITHOUT A POLITICAL PROJECT?

Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday confirmed in an interview with the "Voice of All Lebanon" radio station that Lebanon was heading towards electing a new president, expecting the eventual arrival of Marada Party Leader, Sleiman Franjieh, to Baabda. In response to a question about the chances of holding an election session and voting in favor of former minister, Jihad Azour, Makary said: "A technocratic president does not comply with the requirements of the current stage, unlike Franjieh's specifications, who believes in dialogue with Hezbollah and enjoys good relations with the Arab surrounding, such as Syria." "How can the opposition forces agree over a candidate who does not even enjoy a political project?" wondered Makary. Touching on the status of Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, Makary stressed that 'Salameh's dismissal is one of the available options, but that requires two-thirds of the cabinet's votes,' noting that the government is concerned about the economic repercussions of Salameh's resignation, expecting him to remain in his position until the end of his term. Regarding Tele Liban, Makary disclosed efforts to restore the national television's renaissance through a new network of programs capable of bringing in funds. 'Our main goal is to preserve the employees' wellbeing and livelihood,' Makary added.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon