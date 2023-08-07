MAKARY DISCLOSES PROGRESS IN SECURING TELE LIBAN EMPLOYEES’ RIGHTS

Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed a delegation representing the Labor Union, led by GLC Head, Bechara Al-Asmar. In the wake of the meeting, Al-Asmar pointed out that the visit aimed to thank the Information Minister for his continuous and persistent efforts to secure the rights of Tele Liban employees. Al-Asmar called for a positive approach between Tele Liban employees' union and the Information Ministry. 'The minister is endeavoring to address the root causes of the dire situation at the TV station by seeking to secure the necessary revenues to ensure a type of balance and financial independence for Tele Liban,' Al-Asmar added.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon