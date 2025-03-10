Major General Al-Khitouni Urges Enhanced Readiness and Discipline for Port Security

Tripoli: The Director of the Law Enforcement Department, Major General Abdul Hakim Al-Khitouni, convened a meeting with officers stationed at the Ras Ajdir land port and the city of Mizdah to assess the security situation and improve the performance of patrols responsible for securing border gates and ports.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on developing fieldwork mechanisms and addressing the challenges faced by security personnel, as well as enhancing coordination between various units to ensure optimal readiness for potential developments. Major General Al-Khitouni emphasized the need to support security forces with essential equipment and resources, underscoring the importance of heightened readiness and discipline to safeguard ports and strategic areas, thus achieving security and stability.