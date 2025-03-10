Government Assigned by HoR Signs MoU for Joint Cooperation with Belarus

Benghazi: Prime Minister of the Government assigned by the House of Representatives (HoR), Osama Hamad, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation with Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich in Benghazi. The MoU covers collaboration in several critical sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, the signing ceremony took place during the visit of the Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister and a ministerial delegation to Benghazi. The delegation included the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Industry, Agriculture, Health, Emergencies, and Education, along with Ivanets Ivanovich and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Belarusian State Oil and Chemical Company “Belneftekhim.”

The MoU outlines cooperation in agriculture and food security, industry, geological exploration, healthcare, education, and security. It emphasizes sharing best practices in disaster prevention, emergency response, and training, as well as the exchange of equipment.

The agreement also establishes a joint contact group to coordinate efforts and monitor the implementation of the agreements. This group will facilitate the exchange of information, set clear mechanisms for progress, and identify authorized bodies to develop and implement joint projects. Roadmaps will be prepared to include bilateral agreements, contracts, and work plans.

The government highlighted that the Belarusian delegation’s visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology, and health, benefiting the common interests of both countries.