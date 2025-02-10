Libyan Innovator Halima Akram Al-Khazaali Secures Gold Medal in Bosnia for Health Sciences Breakthrough

Sarajevo: Libyan citizen Halima Muhammad Akram from the city of Al-Bayda has won the gold medal in the field of health sciences at an international competition recently hosted by the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Libyan News Agency, Halima achieved this recognition by developing a pain reliever and antibiotic without side effects. The innovative product, titled “ARTEMI-DENT HERBAL-SMILE,” is based on the wormwood plant found in the Green Mountain region. This medical advancement is poised to offer a natural and safe method for relieving pain and treating inflammation.

The invention has also received commendation from the jury of the “Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair” competition. This event is one of the largest international scientific competitions for students and is held annually in the United States of America.