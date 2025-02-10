Al-Aqouri Engages With Turkish Consul to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Benghazi: Head of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee in the House of Representatives (HoR), Youssef Al-Aqouri, met with the Turkish Consul, Serkan Karmanlioglu, at the headquarters of the Council’s office in Benghazi. The spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Belihaq, stated that the meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Aqouri emphasized the importance of relations between the two countries, noting that Turkey is a significant player on the international stage. He expressed a desire for Turkey’s support for Libya’s stability and mentioned the formation of a committee for the Libyan-Turkish parliamentary friendship. This committee, headed by HoR member Al-Salihen Abdul-Nabi, aims to activate a friendship group in the Turkish National Assembly to enhance parliamentary cooperation at the political level.

On the economic front, Al-Aqouri reiterated his invitation to Turkish companies to operate in Libya and complete their projects. He also extended appreciation to the Turkish side for their assistance during Storm Daniel.

The Turkish consul highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries and affirmed Turkey’s support for Libya’s unity and stability. He announced the opening of the new Turkish consulate headquarters in Benghazi, which will facilitate the granting of visas directly from the city, easing travel procedures for Libyan citizens. Karmanlioglu also celebrated the return of direct Turkish Airlines flights to and from Benghazi after several years.

In the educational sector, Karmanlioglu reported that a delegation from Turkish universities had visited the University of Benghazi to offer scholarships to Libyan students, including opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate studies.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to maintain coordination and follow up on mutual issues. Al-Aqouri also extended an invitation to Turkish businessmen to visit Libya.