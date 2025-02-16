Libyan-Emirati Talks on Ways to Enhance Security Cooperation and Confront Current Challenges

Tunis: The UAE Minister of Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with his Libyan counterpart, Major General Imad Al-Trabelsi, ways to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al Nahyan stated in a tweet on his account on the “X” website that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia. The discussions focused on enhancing security and police cooperation within the framework of mutual efforts to consolidate security and stability in Libya.

Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of coordination and unification of Arab efforts to confront current challenges. He noted that these efforts would contribute to building a more stable and prosperous future for the societies involved, underlining the belief that security is a fundamental pillar of development and progress.

