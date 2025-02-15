Al-Mnifi Engages in Political Talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa: The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, engaged in discussions with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, regarding the latest political developments in Libya. This meeting took place yesterday evening at the African Union’s headquarters.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussion included Taher Al-Baour, who is responsible for running the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and expanding avenues for joint cooperation between Libya and Morocco across various fields.

Al-Mnifi had arrived in Addis Ababa, the heart of the African Union, on Friday to partake in the 38th regular session of the African Union Summit.