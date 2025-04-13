Libyan and Moroccan News Agencies Forge New Cooperation Agreement

Rabat: The Libyan News Agency (LANA) has entered into a significant cooperation and partnership agreement with the Moroccan Arab Press Agency (MAP), marked by a formal signing in Rabat. Ibrahim Hadiya Al-Majbri, Director-General of LANA, and Fouad Al-Aref, Director-General of MAP, were the key signatories of this pivotal agreement.

According to Libyan News Agency, the cooperation covers a broad spectrum of activities such as news exchange, training, development, and coordination between the two agencies. This agreement aims to address issues pertinent to Libya and Morocco, fostering increased coordination and collaboration. It is designed to revolutionize professional media work between the two news organizations, opening new avenues for mutual benefit.

During the signing ceremony, Al-Majbri expressed his admiration for the advancements observed at MAP’s headquarters, highlighting the agency’s modern infrastructure and development across various media platforms, including electronic, television, and radio formats. He also lauded Morocco’s supportive stance towards Libya, acknowledging King Mohammed VI’s efforts in fostering dialogue and unity within Libya while opposing external interference.

The agreement emphasizes the exchange of multimedia content, including images, videos, and audio, without any subscription fees. It also outlines provisions for additional services, whereby the requesting party bears the costs upon mutual consultation. Both agencies have committed to facilitating the professional tasks of their envoys and correspondents, promoting staff exchanges, and organizing training courses in journalism and technology.

Furthermore, the agreement includes a clause for joint coordination at regional and international forums, emphasizing mutual goals and interests. This new accord supersedes the previous agreement from 1984 and is set to become effective immediately, with an initial duration of one year. It is subject to automatic renewal unless either party opts for termination with a three-month notice prior to expiration.