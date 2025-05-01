Libya Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Rights at UN Security Council

New York: Libya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Taher El-Sunni, has reiterated Libya’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for their legitimate rights, including their right to resist occupation and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. This affirmation was made during a speech delivered on Wednesday evening on behalf of the Arab Group at a high-level ministerial meeting of the Security Council, which focused on the Middle East situation, including the Palestinian issue.

According to Libyan News Agency, El-Sunni emphasized that Libya stands firmly with the Palestinian people, advocating for their right to self-defense and resistance against occupation. He stated that true peace cannot be achieved without Palestinians gaining their full rights, the return of refugees, and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. He condemned the ongoing Israeli violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the grave situation as the death toll surpasses 52,000, primarily women and children, with over 120,000 injured and approximately 1.9 million Palestinians displaced.

In a notable humanitarian appeal to the Security Council, El-Sunni urged the international community to awaken its conscience and take decisive action against the violations occurring in Gaza, referring to the situation as a “Gaza Holocaust.” He called for an immediate international response to stop the aggression, facilitate humanitarian aid, recognize the State of Palestine, and hold accountable those responsible for war crimes.

El-Sunni also expressed Libya’s full support for the Arab-Islamic plan to rebuild Gaza and praised the ongoing regional and international efforts. He concluded by urging an end to double standards and called on the international community to fulfill its legal and humanitarian responsibilities, stressing that Palestinian rights will persist with the support of global conscience and free peoples.