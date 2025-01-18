Libya Energy and Economy Summit 2025 Commences with Global Participation

Tripoli: The third edition of the Libya Energy and Economy Summit 2025 kicked off today in the capital, Tripoli, with the participation of 30 countries, 250 international companies, and about 1,500 specialists in the fields of energy and economy. The summit marks a significant gathering of stakeholders aiming to discuss and develop the energy sector as a key component of Libya’s national economy.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, emphasized Libya’s commitment to supporting the energy sector as a primary driver of the national economy during the opening of the summit. The event was attended by the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Brent. Dbaiba highlighted efforts by his government to overcome challenges in the oil and gas sector, noting that crude oil production has reached 1,413,372 barrels per day, with gas production at 210,586 barrels equivalent per day.

The summit’s agenda includes participation from major com

panies such as Total Energy, British Petroleum (BP), Repsol of Spain, and OMV of Austria. It features scientific sessions and specialized workshops designed to engage experts and researchers in discussions on challenges and opportunities in the energy sector. The objective is to enhance innovation in technical and regulatory fields and to provide a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise. This collaboration aims to develop effective strategies to address global changes in the energy market.