Lebanon’s Hamadeh Malaeb climbs Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest in Europe



Lebanese climber Hamadeh Malaeb, who hails from the town of Baysour in Mount Lebanon’s Aley district, reached the summit of Mount Elbrus in Russia, which is the highest peak in Europe, with an altitude of 5642 meters above sea level, and is one of the peaks of the Caucasus Mountains characterized by its difficult and rugged path.

Malaeb had previously succeeded in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, with a summit height of 5895 meters above sea level.

Mount Elbrus is a dormant volcano located in the Western Caucasus Mountains, in Kabardino-Balkaria – Russia, near the border with Georgia. It is the highest mountain in the Caucasus, in Russia and all of Europe. The temperature there during the summer reaches 20 degrees below zero, and in winter drops to 40 degrees below zero, with a decrease in the amount of oxygen and rugged terrain, thus increasing the challenge for climbers.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon