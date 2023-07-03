KUWAIT URGES IRAN BORDER TALKS AS GAS ROW FLARES ANEW

Kuwait reinvited Iran on Monday to talks on their sea borders after Tehran said it was ready to start drilling in a disputed gas field in the resource-rich Gulf. Kuwait insisted it held "exclusive rights" to the maritime field along with Saudi Arabia, after the neighbouring countries agreed to jointly develop it last year. The field, known as Arash in Iran and Dorra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is also claimed by Tehran in a dispute which dates back several decades. "The State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia... alone have exclusive rights to the natural wealth in the Al-Dorra field," a Kuwaiti foreign ministry statement said. "The State of Kuwait renews its invitation to the Iranian side to start negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime borders," it added.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon