Kickboxer Abdullah Jamal wins bronze medal at Asian Kickboxing Championship



Phnom Penh, Abdullah Jamal Isa, a member of Bahrain’s national kickboxing team,won the bronze medal in the 57kg low kick category at the Asian Kickboxing Championship held in Cambodia.

Ahmed Khalid Al Wazzan, President of the Bahrain Kickboxing and Muay Thai Federation, noted that Abdulla Jamal’s success represents the commitment of His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of the Bahrain Combat Sports Council, in supporting the federation achieve successful outcomes in international competitions.

Al Wazzan commended the efforts of Abdullah Jamal for his outstanding performance in securing the bronze medal and the dedication of the national team’s coaching and administrative staff in preparing the athlete for the competition.

