Khoury Engages with Souq Al-Jumaa Representatives to Discuss Tripoli Clashes

Tripoli: The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya (DSRSG), Stephanie Khoury, met on Thursday with representatives from Souq al-Jumaa, including members of the Souq al-Jumaa Social Council, the four sub-districts, seven municipal councils, the Movement for Change for Libya, the Libyan National Council for Civil Liberties and Human Rights, the National Anti-Corruption Authority, civil society organizations, and local community representatives.

According to Libyan News Agency, the UN mission reported that the meeting centered on the recent clashes in Tripoli, addressing their impact on civilian safety, infrastructure damage, and the disruption of public services. The attendees highlighted the pressing need to prevent further fighting and de-escalate the situation, expressing concern over continued military buildup, especially by forces from outside Tripoli.

Khoury detailed the mission’s efforts with Libyan parties to consolidate the truce, underscoring the importance of establishing security arrangements, which include the withdrawal of military forces to their barracks and away from urban areas.

The mission stated that participants stressed the necessity of combating corruption and safeguarding the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. They appreciated the Advisory Committee’s proposals for a political roadmap, emphasizing the importance of addressing political issues that drive conflict and division.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain ongoing consultations.