Ministry of Interior Announces Continuation of Security Patrols in Mizdah

Mizdah: The Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity announced today that security patrols affiliated with the Joint Security Room in Mizdah will continue to carry out their duties within the city and its suburbs. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

According to Libyan News Agency, the ministry explained in a post on its official page that the patrols are operating in accordance with issued instructions. These efforts include intensifying security deployment, monitoring field conditions, and detecting violations and transgressions that could disrupt public order. The aim is to ensure the safety of citizens and to preserve both public and private property.

The Joint Security Room has affirmed its full commitment to performing its security duties, following the directives of the Ministry of Interior and in coordination with relevant authorities. It emphasized that its efforts will continue with all seriousness and professionalism to maintain order in Mizdah.