Egypt Hosts Tripartite Ministerial Meeting on Libyan Crisis

Tripoli: Egypt hosts a tripartite ministerial meeting with the participation of the United Nations mission to discuss developments in the Libyan crisis.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Arab Republic of Egypt is organizing a ministerial consultative meeting involving the foreign ministers of Libya’s neighboring countries: Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, alongside the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). This gathering aims to bolster the political process, foster internal Libyan dialogue, and promote stability within the country.

Egyptian sources informed WAL that the meeting will see the attendance of Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs; Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia; and Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The sources highlighted that this meeting is part of the tripartite mechanism of Libya’s neighboring countries, recently reactivated to align positions among the nations directly affected by the Libyan crisis. This initiative comes in response to escalating challenges in Libya and the obstacles in the political settlement process.

The ministers are set to explore strategies to initiate a comprehensive and inclusive political process. Their discussions will focus on facilitating presidential and legislative elections at the earliest opportunity, preserving Libya’s unity and sovereignty, ensuring the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, and resolving the institutional division currently present.

The meeting is also likely to stress the rejection of external interference in Libyan affairs and the importance of unified efforts to back Libyan national institutions under the UNSMIL framework.

The sources concluded that by hosting this meeting, Egypt reiterates its steadfast support for Libya’s unity and stability and its opposition to any efforts that threaten its sovereignty or stability, emphasizing the close ties and shared interests between the Egyptian and Libyan peoples.