Kepler Cheuvreux and Halo Investing Join Forces to Expand Structured Products Offering in the Middle East; First Abu Dhabi Bank Will Become an Anchor Participant

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kepler Cheuvreux Solutions, the investment solutions division of Kepler Cheuvreux and Europe’s leading independent provider of tailor-made investments, and Halo Investing (Halo), the award-winning platform for protective investment solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to jointly develop and distribute structured products across the Middle East. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the region’s largest financial institution, will act as anchor participant in this initiative.

This alliance marks a major step in delivering innovative, transparent, and customised investment solutions to financial institutions, wealth managers, and family offices in the region. By combining Kepler Cheuvreux’s expertise in structuring solutions and global market access with Halo’s industry-leading digital platform and client-centric technology, the partnership aims to reshape how structured products are designed, priced, and delivered in the Middle East.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, is joining as a key client and anchor participant. As an early adopter and strategic client, FAB will benefit from enhanced product customisation, improved pricing transparency, and seamless digital access through Halo’s platform, powered by Kepler Cheuvreux’s global structured solutions capabilities.

“We are excited to join forces with Halo,” said Jean-Pierre ANÉ, Deputy CEO, In charge of Business Development at Kepler Cheuvreux. “Their technology and global reach perfectly complement our structured solutions and capital markets expertise. Together, we can offer our clients in the Middle East a seamless experience, with enhanced access to tailor-made investment solutions.”

“Partnering with Kepler Cheuvreux underscores our mission to democratize access to institutional-grade protective investments,” added Matt Radgowski, CEO of Halo. “The Middle East is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and we’re excited to deliver scalable, tech-forward solutions that help investors build resilient, risk-aware portfolios that meet the evolving needs of investors in the region.”

The partnership will focus on leveraging each firm’s strengths to deliver a full suite of services, including idea generation, product engineering, lifecycle management, and post-trade reporting, all backed by local market understanding and regulatory insight.

Kepler Cheuvreux DIFC Branch is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). This communication is intended solely for Professional Clients and Market Counterparties as defined by DFSA rules. It is not intended for distribution to retail clients, who should not act on this information.

About Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution, Fixed Income and Credit, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The group employs over 650 people and is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich.

Group key figures:

1 st independent European equity broker.

independent European equity broker. 1 st Equity Research coverage in Continental Europe.

Equity Research coverage in Continental Europe. 1 st Country Broker and Research (Extel 2025).

Country Broker and Research (Extel 2025). Leading European independent provider of tailor-made investments.

14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

+650 employees.

+1,300 institutional clients.

For more information, please visit: www.keplercheuvreux.com.

About Kepler Cheuvreux Solutions

A division of Kepler Cheuvreux, Kepler Cheuvreux Solutions is the independent European leader for research, design and commercialisation of tailor-made structured investment solutions. Being part of the Kepler Cheuvreux Group enables the business line to place Research at the heart of its offering and to benefit from the critical size of a major player in financial services in Europe.

Created in 2011, this business line – based in Paris, Geneva and Zurich – now employs more than 60 experienced professionals, one third of whom are financial engineers. The team embodies five fundamental values to serve their clients: creativity, adaptability, independence, cohesion, and stability.

For more information, please visit: https://www.keplercheuvreux.com/en/structured-solutions/.

About Halo

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions, including Structured Notes and annuities, that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies.

For more information, please visit: www.haloinvesting.com.

Contacts

Gregory FCA for Halo Investing

Erin Jacob

(609) 774-7898

HaloPR@gregoryfca.com

Vincent Martin-Delahaye

Group Marketing & Communication Officer

Tel: +33 1 70 98 85 04

vmartin-delahaye@keplercheuvreux.com

media@keplercheuvreux.com

