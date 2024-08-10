Judge Zaidan: Violence against women is a fundamental issue that affects human dignity

The Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, stressed: “The issue of violence against women is a fundamental issue that affects human dignity.”

Zaidan said at the (Islamic Day to Combat Violence against Women) ceremony held by the National Wisdom Movement: “As a judiciary, we believe that justice is the main pillar, and combating violence against women is an integral part of our work,” noting: “Violence against women is a moral crime and a major obstacle to the progress of society as a whole.”

He explained that: “Development and prosperity cannot be achieved unless we guarantee women their rights,” noting that Islam has given women a great status to maintain their status.

Zaidan called on everyone to work together to combat all forms of violence against women, stressing the full commitment to stand firmly against all forms of violence.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency