Japan mobilizes its army

Japan mobilized its armed forces today, Saturday, after Pyongyang announced its readiness to launch the first spy satellite.

According to the media: Putting the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile that North Korea is forbidden to launch, because the United Nations considers this a test of ballistic missile technology.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in a statement to the Ministry: The national forces may issue orders to implement destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others.

He asked the army to implement the necessary measures to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile.

The measures include the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 interceptor missiles, as well as military units in Okinawa (south) that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency