Jackaroo King’s Saudi National Day Special Event Secures Feature on Middle Eastern App Store

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The globally leading social entertainment app Jackaroo King announced today that its special event launched during Saudi National Day has been successfully featured on the App Store in the Middle East. This significant milestone not only highlights Jackaroo King’s phenomenal influence among young users in the region but also reaffirms its product DNA of “staying rooted in tradition while driving innovation.”

Saudi National Day Special Event: An Immersive Social Experience

To celebrate Saudi Arabia’s National Day, Jackaroo King launched a themed event offering generous benefits:

National Day Login Gifts: Users can claim exclusive holiday rewards simply by logging in.

New Gift Items: Limited-edition National Day gifts are available to help players express their feelings.

Top-up Package Discounts: Special offers during the holiday enhance the gaming experience.

Phenomenal Product DNA: Blending Tradition and Innovation

Since its launch in 2024, Jackaroo King has consistently topped the download charts on the App Store and Google Play in the Middle East, thanks to its unique product strengths:

Classic Gameplay: Faithfully retains the core rules of the Jackaroo board game while integrating voice chat and team competition features.

Pure User Experience: An ad-free environment combined with deeply localized operations has successfully captured the young Middle Eastern user base.

Immersive Ecosystem: Builds an integrated “gaming-social-competitive” ecosystem through online and offline event matrices.

This fusion of tradition and innovation has rapidly established Jackaroo King as a phenomenon in the Middle Eastern social entertainment landscape.

Global Strategy: Redefining Social Gaming for the Younger Generation

Guided by its mission to “bring joy and friends to young people worldwide,” Jackaroo King continues to promote cross-cultural exchange and entertainment innovation.

Its global strategy includes:

Digitally reimagining classic rules while preserving the authentic board game experience.

Extending real-time interactive scenarios to enable immersive social experiences anytime, anywhere.

Facilitating cross-sector content co-creation by integrating culture and entertainment to shape new social formats for the younger generation.

About Jackaroo King

Launched in August 2024, Jackaroo King is the digital adaptation of the classic Jackaroo board game. Its unique blend of classic gameplay and an innovative social experience quickly won the hearts of young Middle Eastern users. As a product of WeJoy, it continues to expand its global influence and redefine social entertainment for the younger generation.

Website: https://www.jackarooapp.com/

