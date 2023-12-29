ISRAELI ENEMY INTENSIFIES ATTACKS, TARGETS RESIDENTIAL AREAS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON BORDER TOWNS

The Israeli enemy on Friday morning unleashed heavy machine gun fire on the outskirts of the town of Al-Bustan from its positions adjacent to the town of Ayta Al-Shaab. Hostile reconnaissance aircrafts flew during the night and into the early morning hours over the district of Tyre and the coastal area, skirting the edges of the Litani River, amid the continued launch of flare bombs above bordering villages near the Blue Line and along the coastal area opposite Naqoura and the town of Al-Qleileh. The outskirts of the towns of Rmeish, Naqoura, Jabal Al-Labounah, Al-Alam, Al-Dhaira, Ayta Al-Shaab, Shehin, Jabal Blat, Janine, Dibel, and Al-Qouzah were subjected to artillery shelling and a number of (air-to-ground) missiles from drones. In the town of Rmeish, this led to the closure of a secondary road, with civil defense teams working to clear the aftermath of the attacks. It's noteworthy that the enemy has escalated its assaults, targeting residential homes in southern Lebanon. Source: National news agency - Lebanon