“ISLAMIC RESISTANCE” TARGETS MOUNT HERMON IN THE OCCUPIED SYRIAN GOLAN



The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this evening, indicating that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the attack and assassination carried out yesterday by the Israeli enemy in the Bekaa region, the Resistance fighters launched an air attack today with uccessive swarms of assault drones on the long-range technical and electronic reconnaissance center in the eastern direction (Eastern Ski Observatory) on Mount Hermon in the occupied Syrian Golan, hitting its dome, its spy and intelligence equipment, and its technical systems, which led to the destruction of the targeted devices and a large fire outbreak.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon