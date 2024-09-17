Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Al-Abad site



The “Islamic Resistance” in Lebanon on Tuesday issued the following two statements:

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance, and after monitoring and tracking Israeli enemy forces at the Al-Abad site, resistance fighters observed the movement of a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the site. On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties.”

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance, and after observing a target belonging to the Israeli enemy in the vicinity of the Al-Abad site, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, hitting the target directly.”

Source: National news agency – Lebanon