Iraq-Kuwait Interconnection Project Discussed by Ministry of Electricity and Gulf Interconnection Authority.



Kuwait City: A delegation from the Ministry of Electricity engaged in discussions with the Gulf Interconnection Authority concerning the requirements for the new interconnection project between Iraq and Kuwait. The talks focused on the Gulf Interconnection Line Project (Wafra – Faw 400 kV), which aims to enhance electrical connectivity between the two nations.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, the meeting took place in Kuwait, bringing together representatives of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority. The Iraqi delegation was led by Engineer Ali Zuhair Karim, Director General of the General Company for the Transmission of Southern Electricity, while Muhammad Al-Sheikh, Deputy CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority, represented the Gulf Interconnection Authority. The discussions aimed at facilitating the project’s requirements and overcoming obstacles to ensure smooth progress.

Representatives from the Indian company Kulpata

ro, responsible for implementing the Iraqi segment of the project, were also present. The meeting involved reviewing the various stages of work, initiating from Kuwait and extending to the Faw area in southern Iraq. The delegates addressed the challenges faced and deliberated on solutions to expedite the project’s completion. There was a mutual agreement on the urgency to put the interconnection line into operation at the earliest opportunity.