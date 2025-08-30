Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), August 29, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 6,449,871.98
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,544,782 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,544,782 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,775,566 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 493,057 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
[email protected]

