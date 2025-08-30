European Union Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid Rising Tensions in Libya

Tripoli: The European Union has renewed its call for all Libyan parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful dialogue, with the support of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). This appeal comes amid heightened tensions and concerns over the potential for escalation in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Libya, Nicola Orlando, expressed deep concern over recent developments in the capital. In a tweet, Orlando emphasized the need to avoid any actions that could threaten Libya’s stability, underlining the importance of the immediate withdrawal of all security forces from residential areas to protect civilians.

Orlando further stated that the European Union Delegation to Libya is prepared to support the efforts of the United Nations Mission in maintaining peace and preventing further suffering and destruction. He reiterated the EU’s commitment to fostering stability in Libya through peaceful and diplomatic means, stres

sing that constructive dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving crises and securing a stable future for the nation.