Industry Minister, NDRC Chairman sign agreement

Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission in China (NDRC), during his official visit to China.

The meeting discussed several topics of common interest to open up new horizons for cooperation within the framework of the Road and Belt memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The minister praised the joint coordination between Bahrain and China, stressing the importance of strengthening economic relations and exchanging expertise in industry and trade sectors.

Fakhro affirmed that the economic Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is considered a great investment opportunity to enhance international trade and economic development.

The Chairman of the NDRC expressed his country’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation with Bahrain and support its efforts in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and economic stability.

Source: Bahrain News Agency