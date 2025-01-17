Illegal Immigrants Rescued in Al-Hamada Al Hamra

Rabat: Desert patrols affiliated with the Al-Qaryat Desert Sector of the Border Guard Service successfully rescued illegal immigrants of different African nationalities who were lost in the desert. The operation took place in the challenging terrains of Wadi Alas and Fruten within the Hamada Al Hamra area.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity reported that nine immigrants were rescued by the desert patrols. After being stranded, these individuals received necessary health care. Following their rescue, they were transported to the sector headquarters, where they are being held until they can be referred to the competent authorities for further processing.