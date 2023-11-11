HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with HM the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Riyadh, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with His Majesty King Abdulla II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s visit to Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness led the Kingdom of Bahrain’s delegation, on behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in response to the invitation extended to His Majesty by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the exceptional Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held to address developments in the Gaza Strip.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted Jordan's role in supporting Arab and Islamic nations' affairs, particularly the Palestinian cause, and strengthening efforts, along allied countries, to enhance regional peace and global security.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister extended the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to HM King Abdulla II Ibn Al Hussein, wishing further progress and prosperity for Jordan and its citizens.

In response, HM the King of Jordan conveyed his greetings to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the meeting, regional and international issues, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip were discussed.

His Royal Highness emphasised that adhering to a just and comprehensive peace process based on a two-state solution and in line with the Arab Peace Initiative is the only option for protecting and realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad stressed the importance of halting the violence and committing to a ceasefire for a humanitarian truce, the protection of civilians’ lives, the release of hostages and detainees, and the opening of urgent, unhindered humanitarian corridors to deliver aid and assistance into the Gaza Strip.

His Royal Highness noted the depth of historical ties between Bahrain and Jordan, the advancement of joint cooperation across various fields, and their bilateral commitment to strengthen collaboration to achieve common aspirations.

Source: Bahrain News Agency