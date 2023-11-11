HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister departs the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom of Bahrain

Riyadh, On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in response to the invitation received by His Majesty from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today departed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom of Bahrain, after leading the Kingdom of Bahrain’s delegation at the exceptional Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh, which focused on developments in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Bahrain News Agency