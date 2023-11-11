HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister participates in the exceptional Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit

Manama, On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today attended and participated in the exceptional Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held in Riyadh.

The Summit was chaired by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to discuss the Gaza conflict and the resulting catastrophic humanitarian situation.

On behalf of His Majesty the King, HRH the Crown Prince delivered an address in which he expressed Arab countries’ solidarity with the Palestinian people given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. His Royal Highness affirmed that the escalation of the war violates international resolutions and conventions and threatens the path towards a just and comprehensive peace process.

HRH the Crown Prince underscored that the international community must urgently bring forth a humanitarian truce that will lift the siege, stop the forced displacement of civilians, and steer away from the policy of collective punishment that risks serious repercussions both for the Palestinian people and regional security.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister called for an emergency and independent international committee to be formed to supervise the safety of the Palestinian people, impartially investigate the escalating violence, pursue the release of all prisoners and detainees on both sides, and determine the extent of the damage. His Royal Highness noted that efforts must also be focused on re-building what was destroyed by the conflict.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad added that all parties address all outstanding issues and re-focus on a comprehensive peace process that brings a new era of regional security and stability.

His Royal Highness reiterated Arab nations’ support for resuming a comprehensive peace process towards a two-state solution that guarantees Palestinian people rights to an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Royal Highness outlined that the Palestinian cause has become a beacon of legitimacy and has attracted global attention to mobilise international efforts toward an urgent agreement that paves the way for a two-state solution.

His Royal Highness concluded by expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and for its sincere efforts and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and regional peace.

Several Arab leaders from Arab and Islamic countries also attended the emergency summit.

Source: Bahrain News Agency