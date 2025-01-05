House Demolition Operations Continue in Al-Taibeh

Marjeyoun: National News Agency correspondent reported that the enemy is burning houses in al-Taibeh, and house demolition operations are ongoing as well as combing the town with heavy and medium machine guns.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, these aggressive actions have intensified, leading to significant destruction and disruption in the town. Residents are facing dire circumstances as the demolition operations persist, causing widespread concern and anxiety among the local population.

The use of heavy and medium machine guns in the operation is exacerbating the situation, making it difficult for residents to navigate the town and assess the damage to their properties. The ongoing conflict and destruction in al-Taibeh highlight the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation and protect civilian lives.