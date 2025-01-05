Hezbollah’s Strength Unwavering Amid Challenges: Official

Beirut: Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, emphasized that Hezbollah remains resilient and undeterred by any challenges. He asserted that the Lebanese resistance group is fully prepared to confront any obstacles it may face.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, Safa delivered these remarks during a press conference held at the site where former Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli strike on September 27, 2024, in Dahiyeh’s Haret Hreik. Safa stated, “Sayyed Nasrallah is present in Resistance, its fighters and people,” underscoring the group’s enduring strength and commitment to its cause.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s robust position, stating it has not only regained its strength but is also capable of effectively countering any aggression. Safa mentioned that Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri will engage in discussions with UN envoy Amas Hochstein concerning Israeli ceasefire violations with Lebanon.

Safa further emphasized Hezbollah’s readiness to protect its people and uphold the morale of the Lebanese nation. He declared that the resistance group would stand resolutely by the Lebanese citizens, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Regarding Lebanon’s presidential election, Safa expressed that Hezbollah does not oppose the candidacy of Army Commander Joseph Aoun. However, he clarified, “The only veto we have is on Samir Geagea, who represents a scheme of sedition and destruction.” Safa noted that discussions about other potential candidates are ongoing, led by Speaker Nabih Berri in cooperation with Hezbollah and its allies.