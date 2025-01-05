Al-Shaibani Announces Syria’s Intent to Rebuild Regional and International Ties

Doha: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani stated, “The new Syria is moving towards building positive and balanced relations with its Arab, regional and international surroundings,” during a press conference after meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, Al-Shaibani emphasized that the new Syria aims to foster relationships characterized by peace and mutual cooperation, moving away from the previous regime’s approach to regional relations. He articulated Syria’s desire to re-establish connections with the Arab, regional, and international communities to promote stability and development.

Al-Shaibani noted that the meeting in Doha was both in-depth and extensive, addressing fundamental and strategic issues. He highlighted Syria’s roadmap for national reconstruction, which includes empowering Syrian citizens with civil rights and forming a government that represents all societal components.