Hong Kong Named Exclusive Asian Host of Middle East’s Flagship Tech Expo “LEAP East” for the Next Three Years

hree of the World’s Top Tech Conferences Converge in Hong Kong

100+ Large-Scale International MICE Events Staged in First Half of 2026

Attracting High-End Business Travellers and Families to Stay Longer

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HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEAP East, the Middle East’s flagship technology exhibition, made its Asian debut in Hong Kong over three days (8–10 July), attracting more than 25,000 participants, with 55% were non-local and 45% local. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has partnered with the organiser to secure Hong Kong as the exclusive Asian host city of LEAP East from 2027 to 2029.

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HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “LEAP East has chosen Hong Kong for its first-ever edition in Asia this year, and we are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with the organiser to secure Hong Kong as the exclusive Asian host city of LEAP East for the coming three years. This significant partnership not only demonstrates the global industry’s confidence in Hong Kong, but also affirms Hong Kong’s status as the World’s Meeting Place and a hub for innovation and technology, as well as its role as a ‘super-connector’ and ‘super value-adder’. By bringing together tech and innovation enterprises, investors, research institutions and innovative talent from around the world, Hong Kong is fostering cross-regional and cross-industry collaboration.”

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LEAP East marks the first global expansion of Saudi Arabia’s flagship technology conference, LEAP, into Asia, with Hong Kong selected as the inaugural host city for this regional flagship event. Mr Mike Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, the organiser, said, “Hong Kong’s unique position as a melting pot of Chinese and international cultures, together with its status as a world-class MICE and tourism destination, makes it a vital bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland, the Asia-Pacific region and global markets. I believe that Hong Kong, as the host of LEAP’s first flagship edition outside the Middle East, is the perfect platform to connect Middle Eastern technology enterprises with Asian businesses, while also creating opportunities for Asian companies to engage with partners across the Gulf. I look forward to partnering with HKTB over the next three years to build LEAP East into a premier international platform that brings together global innovation and fosters cross-regional.”

Hong Kong Hosts Three World-Class Innovation and Technology Events

Strengthening Its Position as an International I&T Hub

Dr Lam noted, “Consensus Hong Kong, the global cryptocurrency and Web3 mega event, and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, one of Asia’s most influential Web3 events, were successfully staged in February and April respectively. Together with LEAP East’s debut in Hong Kong, the city has become the convergence point for three of the world’s top innovation and technology events, further consolidating its leading position as an international I&T hub and Asia’s preferred MICE destination.”

Strong Line-Up of Major International MICE Events is Set to Follow

Dr Lam added, “Through HKTB’s efforts in securing, facilitating and supporting events, over 100 major international MICE events were held in Hong Kong in the first half of this year. Looking ahead, even more world-renowned international MICE events across diverse sectors — including medical science, food science and technology, lifestyle, innovation and technology, aviation and transport, sports and other diversified fields — will be hosted in Hong Kong. These events not only showcase our city’s unique strength as an international MICE hub, but also attract more high value-added overnight visitors and their families to Hong Kong, boosting tourism spending, benefiting the tourism industry and related sectors, and injecting greater momentum into Hong Kong’s economy.”

Following the successful staging of the 108th Lions International Convention in Hong Kong last week, which attracted more than 17,000 participants, more large-scale international MICE events will debut or return to the city. These include the World Cancer Congress, the World Congress of Food Science and Technology, the World Congress of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) 2026, the high-end international exhibition The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC), and the Lions Clubs International OSEAL Forum. These events will bring together industry leaders from around the world to exchange insights and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The HKTB will continue to work closely with the MICE industry and partners to actively attract more large-scale international MICE events with global influence to Hong Kong. This will further enrich Hong Kong’s year-round events calendar, attract more high value-added MICE visitors and encourage them to extend their stay, enhancing their overall business travel experience. It will also stimulate spending on hotels, dining and retail, thereby amplifying the tourism sector’s contribution to the wider economy.

Members of the media can download the photos from this link:

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Members of the media can download the press release from the following link:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

For media inquiries, please contact: Ms Winky Chan

Tel: +852 2807 6526

Email: [email protected]

Outside office hours, please call 8200 7860. Ms Joey Wong

Tel: +852 2807 6123

Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/586c53ba-1ad6-4a14-857b-98a484b6467d

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