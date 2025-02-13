Hon. Malomba Advocates for Re-Election of 92-Year-Old Paul Biya

Buea: Member of Parliament for Buea Urban, Honorable Malomba Esembe Donald, has expressed his support for the re-election of 92-year-old Paul Biya. The young legislator, aged 39, believes that Biya is the leader capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the youth. Hon. Malomba is serving his fifth year in his first mandate at the Glass House under the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM).

According to Libyan News Agency, Hon. Malomba stated that young Cameroonians need a leader who can transform their aspirations into actionable policies, and he believes President Biya has the track record to do so. Hon. Malomba made these remarks following a march-past at Independence Square in Buea during the 59th Youth Day celebrations.

Despite recognizing some shortcomings in Biya’s leadership, Malomba, who was awarded the 2024 First Prize for Civic Engagement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, noted that no leader is perfect. He acknowledged that even President Biya has admitted to the lapses within his government.

Hon. Malomba remains confident in Biya’s ability to lead, and he has pledged his full support for Biya’s candidacy if he remains the CPDM’s choice. Paul Biya has served as president for forty-two years and will officially turn ninety-two on February 13, 2025.

Addressing the decline in living standards across the country, the Buea Urban MP attributed the issue to factors beyond Biya’s control, including corruption that has impeded government efforts. Hon. Malomba praised Biya’s commitment and dedication to the nation and expressed his belief that Biya should seek re-election.

With the presidential elections approaching, electoral register revisions are underway, and registration points have been set up across Buea. Hon. Malomba noted the active participation and mobilization of Buea’s youth during the Youth Day, reflecting their engagement with the upcoming political period under their respective political affiliations.