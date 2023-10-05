HM King praises Bahraini athletes’ achievements at 19th Asian Games

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has praised the honourable achievements attained by Bahraini athletes at the 19th Asian Games, currently held in Hangzhou, China, noting that sports accomplishments contribute to consolidating the prestigious reputation of the Bahraini sport regionally, continentally and globally.

HM King Hamad expressed pride in Bahraini athletes’ determination, prowess, ability to compete and well-deservedly reach podiums.

HM the King appreciated the unprecedented progress currently witnessed by the youth and sports sector thanks to the tremendous efforts exerted by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), as well as those of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, SCYS First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

HM the King also lauded the dedication and perseverance of all Bahraini youth and athletes, who have spared no effort in order to raise the national banners at various sports gatherings.

HM King Hamad affirmed unwavering keenness to improve the level of various sports, as well as deliver all kinds of support to Bahraini athletes so as to enable them to continue their successful careers at various competitions and championships.

HM the King affirmed that the kingdom boasts talented youth who are capable of honouring the nation at various sporting events, wishing Bahraini athletes and national teams continued success and victories in the upcoming competitions.

Source: Bahrain News Agency