HM King of Jordan visits JAF General Command



Amman, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, visited the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF).

During the visit, HM the King was briefed on the army’s latest training programmes and development plans, as well as plans to build its personnel capacities.

His Majesty expressed confidence in JAF’s capabilities to safeguard Jordan’s achievements and maintain its security, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra)

HM the King was also briefed on JAF’s efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through airdrops and land convoys, in addition to the army’s efforts to provide healthcare in Gaza and the West Bank through field hospitals and medical centers.

Source: Bahrain News Agency