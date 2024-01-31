Hisense, VIDAA USA, Inc. and A Parent Media Co. Inc. Come Together to Deliver Safe Streaming(TM) for Kids and Families On Hisense TVs

VIDAA Kids & Family Hub to be powered by Kidoodle.TV® utilizing its Safe Streaming ecosystem and Safe Exchange Ad Solution

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) and VIDAA USA, Inc. (VIDAA) are excited to announce plans to launch a new Kids & Family Hub on over 25 million VIDAA-powered Smart TVs worldwide, including those by the world's second-largest TV manufacturer Hisense. APMC's Kidoodle.TV has been selected to power the hub for VIDAA OS launching mid-2024, setting the stage for a safer and more engaging entertainment experience for children across the globe.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is the upcoming launch of the Kids & Family Hub, powered by Kidoodle.TV, which is targeted to go live on TVs in the spring of 2024. The Kids & Family Hub will provide a secure ecosystem where children can explore their favorite titles, including beloved classics like Paw Patrol, Blippi, Peppa Pig, Dude Perfect, and many more.

To ensure the highest standards of safety and security, Kidoodle.TV will utilize its proprietary Safe Exchange technology to monetize all content within the family-focused area of the TVs. This ecosystem will not only feature content available across all of APMC's kids and family services, including Kidoodle.TV, Glitch+ , and Dude Perfect, but will also incorporate content from third-party services and studios, offering an unparalleled variety of entertainment options for young viewers.

The new kids and family experience is set to launch with an extensive library of over 50,000 engaging and educational videos, making it a go-to destination for children and families seeking high-quality entertainment and building off of VIDAA's impressive 2 billion hours watched in December 2023*.

"We are thrilled to join forces with APMC to deliver this transformative Kids & Family Hub," said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA USA Inc. "Kidoodle.TV has already been among the top performing applications in the children's category on our platform, so APMC was the obvious choice to power, vet, and monetize this new dedicated and safe space for children of all ages. We believe a content-focused approach, which focuses on the viewer's needs by creating dedicated hubs, is the right way forward for Smart TVs. And our dedicated Kids & Family Hub is the first step in that direction. Our promise and role at VIDAA is to develop and manage the best Smart TV platform in the world which enables all our content partners to reach the broadest audience possible anywhere in the world. We are not their competitor, but partner that allows them access to tens of millions of households across the world."

"By integrating Kidoodle.TV into the VIDAA Kids & Family Hub, Hisense TV becomes the ultimate destination for the most exceptional family content experience available," stated David Gold, President of Hisense Americas and CEO of Hisense USA. "We understand the significance of providing children with a secure environment on their smart TVs, where they not only can enjoy a vast collection of cartoons, movies, shows, and educational videos, but also be safeguarded from inappropriate content and advertisements. With the introduction of the VIDAA Kids & Family Hub, we are turning this vision into reality."

APMC's President & CEO, Neil Gruninger, emphasized the significance of this initiative for the company, stating, "Our mission with Kidoodle.TV has always been to provide safe and enriching experiences for children. The Kids & Family Hub represents a major milestone in our journey to create a digital world where kids can explore, learn, and have fun in a secure environment. We are dedicated to ensuring that children have access to some of the best content available, and this opportunity is a testament to a decade of success in the kids and family industry."

With the kids and family hub on the horizon, APMC and VIDAA are poised to redefine children's entertainment, offering a secure and entertaining experience for kids and families worldwide.

About A Parent Media Co. Inc. & Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect, Glitch+ , and Safe Exchange . Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids . Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

About VIDAA USA, Inc.

VIDAA operates as an inclusive Smart TV platform, fostering innovation by collaborating with over 250 brands worldwide, including Hisense and Toshiba. Delivering an easy-to-use, fast, and secure premium user experience with its seamless integration of live TV and streaming apps. Leveraging its global reach, VIDAA assists its publisher and advertiser partners in finding and connecting with a high-value audience through targeted and interactive ads across its platform. The platform's rich content library features an array of partnerships with industry-leading entities in the streaming world, including global giants such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Paramount+, YouTube, and fuboTV. It also includes local partners like Peacock, Tubi, Paramount+, Haystack News in the US, as well as hundreds of others across the globe. With millions of active devices worldwide and significant growth momentum, VIDAA serves as the ultimate success partner for factories, brands, content providers, and advertisers in the Smart TV industry.

About Hisense

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing award-winning products. In 2022, Hisense achieved the notable distinction of being the world's second-largest TV manufacturer, demonstrating its commitment to both maintaining superior product quality and ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

