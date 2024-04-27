Basra crude suffers slight weekly losses

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


Basra crude oil suffered slight losses for the third week in a row, despite global oil prices recording gains of 2%.

Basra Heavy crude closed in its last session yesterday, Friday, at an increase of 68 cents, reaching $86.13, but it recorded weekly losses amounting to 38 cents, equivalent to 0.44%.

While Basra Intermediate crude closed, in its last session, with a decrease of 68 cents, reaching $89.33, thus also recording weekly losses amounting to 44 cents, or the equivalent of 0.49%.

This comes at a time when global oil prices rose at the end of trading yesterday, Friday, to continue reaping gains for the second session in a row, and also achieved weekly gains for the first time in three weeks.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.