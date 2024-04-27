Morocco Offers Access to Market of Nearly One Bln Consumers in Africa (Minister)

Rabat – Morocco offers international companies access to an immediate market of nearly one billion consumers on the African continent, said, on Friday in Rabat, Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah.

“Morocco, which enjoys institutional and macro-economic stability, is today in a position to enable international companies to address an immediate market of nearly 450 million consumers in West Africa and nearly a billion on the continent as a whole,” said Fettah at the opening of the Morocco-France Economic Meeting.

From Morocco, it’s possible not only to benefit from an attractive legal and fiscal framework, and infrastructure up to international standards, but also to draw on a financial and services ecosystem offering a full spectrum to operators keen to develop their activities in Africa, she explained.

The Minister pointed out, however, that this depends on close collaboration between private sector players sharing common characteristics, and even a common “culture”, enabling them to envisage ve

ry close partnerships to stand out when it comes to high value-added projects.

Held jointly by the Moroccan Employers’ Association (CGEM) and the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) under the theme “Together towards a renewed impetus for economic and social opportunities”, this meeting brings together over 500 Moroccan and French business leaders.

The event is attended by France’s Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Bruno Le Maire, as well as CGEM and MEDEF chairmen, Chakib Alj and Patrick Martin, respectively.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse