HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad praises Bahraini athletes’ success in Asian Games

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has lauded the outstanding results achieved by Bahraini athletes during the 19th Asian Games, held at Hangzhou, China, until October 8.

HH Shaikh Khalid praised the distinguished tally of the Bahrain national athletics team, who bagged 15 medals so far, including 9 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze ones.

In a telephone call with the Bahrain national handball team, in the presence of BOC Secretary-General, Fares Mustafa Al Kooheji, HH Shaikh Khalid hailed the qualification of the Reds to the final after beating Japan, wishing the national squad every success in the final.

His Highness wished Bahraini teams continued success in the ongoing Asian Games so as to reflect the progress of Bahraini sport during His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s prosperous era.

Source: Bahrain News Agency