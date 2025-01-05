Makary Engages Al Jadeed TV Over Concerns About “Mini Mafia” Episode Content

Beirut: Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, contacted on Sunday the management of Al Jadeed TV, tackling the content of the “Mini Mafia” program in its recent episode with children.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, it was agreed to address the aftermath of the episode and contain any negative repercussions, ensuring that priority is given to protecting minors and safeguarding the best conditions for their growth in a healthy and sound public environment that takes into account their feelings and keeps pace with their age-related interests, without involving them in the political, partisan or sectarian domain.