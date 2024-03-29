Heavy Stormy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Expected Friday to Sunday in Several Moroccan Provinces



Very heavy stormy rain, up to 130 mm, and strong wind gusts with local dust storms reaching up to 95 km/h are expected from Friday to Sunday in several provinces of the Kingdom, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced on Friday.

Very heavy stormy rains, ranging from 90 to 130 mm, are expected in the provinces of Chefchaouen, Tetouan, Larache, Al Hoceima and Tangier-Assilah from Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 12 p.m., with cumulative rainfall potentially exceeding 130 mm in some spots on the Rif, the DGM pointed out in a red weather alert.

The same phenomenon with an orange weather alert (40-60 mm), is expected in the provinces of Ouezzane, Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Kénitra, Taounate and Taza, from Friday at 12 p.m. to Sunday at 12 p.m., with cumulative rainfall ranging from 30 to 50 mm in Rabat, Salé, Skhirat-Témara, Benslimane, Mohammedia, Mediouna, Casablanca, Nouaceur, Berrechid, El Jadida, Sidi Bennour, Safi, Khénifra and Ifrane, on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DGM warns of strong

wind gusts with local dust storms, with an orange weather alert (from 75 to 95 km/h), in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Tétouan, Mdiq-Fnideq, Fahs-Anjra, Tangier-Assilah, Larache, Kénitra, Driouch, Figuig, Jerada, Taourirt, Guercif, Oujda-Angad, Boulemane, Sefrou, Taza, Ifrane, Tinghir, Ouarzazate, Midelt, Errachidia, Zagora, Tata, Meknes, Fez, Moulay Yacoub, Taounate, Khénifra, Nador and Berkane, from Friday at 12 p.m. to Saturday at midnight.

These strong wind gusts with local dust storms are also expected on Saturday in the provinces of Ouezzane, El Hajeb, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Rabat, Skhirate-Temara, Salé, Khémisset, Beni Mellal, Azilal, Khouribga, Fqih Ben Salah , Settat, Mediouna, Nouaceur, El Jadida, Sidi Bennour, Mohammedia, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Youssoufia, Safi, Chichaoua, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Al Haouz, Marrakech, Essaouira and Rehamna.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse