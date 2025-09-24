Heathrow Reigns as World’s Most Connected Airport in OAG Megahubs Tenth Anniversary Ranking

Heathrow (LHR) is top ranked for a third consecutive year.

Istanbul (IST) climbs six places from 2024 to second ranked Megahub in 2025.

Asia dominates low-cost with Kuala Lumpur (KUL) top for low-cost connections.

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OAG, the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2025 . In its tenth anniversary year, Megahubs provides the definitive ranking of the world’s most connected airports by analyzing destinations served and scheduled connections at each.

London Heathrow celebrates three consecutive years as the world’s top Megahub and was the most internationally connected airport in 2015, the year of Megahubs’ inaugural ranking. Over the past decade, the number of international destinations served at LHR has grown by 24%, underscoring its position as a leading hub for global travelers.

Istanbul, where Turkish Airlines operate 79% of flights, has surged from 8th to 2nd place year-on-year, thanks to a 25% increase in potential connections. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) rounds out an all-European top three, moving up one place.

Kuala Lumpur takes joint fourth in the global list, highest ranked Asian airport and leader in low-cost connectivity. AirAsia accounts for 36% of flights at KUL. Sharing fourth is Frankfurt (FRA), climbing from tenth last year.

In the US, Chicago O’Hare (ORD) is top international hub, while JFK drops from 6th to 14th in 2025. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is close behind ORD in 8th.

Three Middle Eastern airports make the global top 50: Dubai International (DXB) ranks highest in 15th, with Riyadh (RUH) and Doha (DOH) also included. RUH rises 11 places year-on-year, overtaking DOH.

John Grant, OAG’s Chief Analyst said: “Heathrow’s sustained dominance as a Megahub reflects its vital role in global travel, while Istanbul’s rapid rise up the ranks shows that hubs are evolving to meet demand. Our 2025 ranking underscores the balance between established gateways and ambitious challengers worldwide, which has developed over ten years of OAG Megahubs.”

Ross Baker, Chief Customer Officer, at Heathrow said: “We’re proud to celebrate three consecutive years as the world’s most connected airport. This achievement reflects our global reach, the strong airline partnerships that enable it, and the benefits it brings to UK passengers and businesses. With our future plans for expansion, we will be able to offer even more opportunities to discover new destinations, trade with more markets and connect with the world through Heathrow.”

OAG Megahubs is based on flight data from the 100 largest and 100 largest international airports, measured by total scheduled seats for the year. Rankings use data from the busiest day in global aviation between September 2024 and August 2025, which was Friday, 1 August 2025.

About OAG

OAG is a leading data platform for the global travel industry offering an industry-first single source for supply, demand, and pricing data.

Media Enquiries: [email protected]

More information: https://www.oag.com/megahubs-airports-2025

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9534270